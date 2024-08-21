ERIC OMONDI calls for the disbandment of Woman Rep positions and reveals how they are sleeping on the job – LOOK!





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Renowned comedian Eric Omondi has begun collecting 1 million signatures to push for a referendum aimed at disbanding women representative positions and reducing the number of counties from 47 to 8.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Tuesday, Omondi stated that he is calling for the disbandment of women representative positions because they failed to notice that the recently withdrawn Finance Bill 2024 had proposed a tax on sanitary pads.

Omondi claimed that when the government proposed a new tax on sanitary pads, it was a young man who raised the alarm, not the women representatives as one would have expected.

"Do you know who discovered that sanitary pads were being taxed in the Finance Bill 2024?

"It was a man who discovered it. A young man called Ben. Not Esther Passaris. Where was the women's rep? It was a man.

"They won't be there in 2028," Omondi said.

The comedian further explained that reducing the number of counties from 47 to 8 would cut recurrent expenditure, making development budgets available across the proposed 8 counties.

