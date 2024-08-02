Rapper CARDI B files for divorce from OFFSET







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Rap sensation Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, marking the second time the couple has headed towards a split. TMZ confirms the news, revealing that the separation has been a long time coming.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the breakup is not related to cheating. Instead, the couple has been drifting apart for an extended period. "They're just disconnected from each other," one insider explained.

Hints of the impending split were apparent in Cardi B's social media posts from December, where she expressed frustration with the relationship. "You know when you just outgrow relationships ... I'm tired of protecting people's feelings ... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!" she wrote.

Despite efforts to reconcile earlier this year, the distance between the two only widened. The decision to part ways is reportedly amicable, and Cardi B has already enlisted a divorce lawyer to handle the case, seeking primary custody of their two children.

The couple, who married in 2017, share two kids: 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave. This is not the first time Cardi B has filed for divorce; she previously initiated proceedings in 2020 but later withdrew the documents. Sources indicate that this time, she is determined to follow through with the decision.