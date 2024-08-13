Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO continues to prey on his followers as he introduces ‘Miracle Wine’ from Israel (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Pastor Ezekiel Odero of Newlife Church in Mavueni has introduced a ‘Miracle Wine’ to his followers.

Odero obtained the wine from Cana of Galilee in Israel, where he had traveled for a mission with his mentor, Bishop Pius Muiru.

A video doing rounds on social media shows Pastor Ezekiel flaunting a bottle of the alleged miracle wine, which contains no alcohol.

“The first miracle wine is coming to Mavueni. We have been looking for it for a long time,” he is heard saying in the video, claiming that he had to get it at whatever cost.

Odero has been swimming in millions by preying on his congregants.

He sells anointed water in bottles and now, he is about to make more millions by selling the ‘miracle wine’.

Watch the video.

Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO continues to prey on his followers as he introduces ‘Miracle Wine’ from Israel pic.twitter.com/DqKAJcqJuY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 13, 2024

