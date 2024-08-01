It’s over: SIZE 8 announces break up after 11 years of marriage to DJ MO even as it emerges that he had a secret affair with city politician WANGUI NG’ANG’A.







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Gospel singer and preacher Linet Munyali, better known as Size 8, has announced that she is now single after parting ways with DJ MO.

MO and Size 8 have been married for the last 11 years.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Size 8 wrote, “Sometimes marriage works by God's grace, and sometimes it does not, but all in all, God is still on the throne.

"I have been married for 11 years, and now I start the journey of singlehood. But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh”

The celebrity couple has two children together.

Earlier this year, Size 8 revealed on their TV show 'Love in the Wild' that she had considered filing for divorce.

“I reached a point where I felt hopeless and saw no way out. Depression kind of kicked in, so I was not thinking straight.

"I decided to call a divorce lawyer and told him I wanted a divorce and to take the babies with me. I asked him to start preparing the paperwork,” she revealed.

She went on to explain why she ultimately did not proceed with the divorce.

“What stopped me was, first, I spoke to his mother, who advised me not to rush due to my anger.

"Then there was the church retreat. I decided to give my marriage one more chance and see if he was willing to work on it,” she added

Word has it that infidelity is the main cause of Size 8’s break-up with DJ MO.

According to sources, MO had a secret affair with city politician Wangui Ng’ang’a (pictured below), who unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi Women's Rep seat.













