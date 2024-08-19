Treasury CS JOHN MBADI reveals plans to revive Finance Bill 2024 without ‘contentious issues’ despite protests.





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced plans to revive the Finance Bill 2024, citing some of its clauses as good and progressive.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Mbadi confirmed that there were talks surrounding 53 amendments but after discussions, the number was reduced to 49.

Among the suggested amendments is the contentious Eco levy, which the government insists is essential for improving the country's economy.

"They brought about 53 suggested amendments. These 53 have now been reduced to about 49," Mbadi explained.

He, however, noted that contentious products like sanitary pads will be left out.

"Eco levy has some meanings; we will just make sure that they are levied on those items which pollute the environment,” he further elaborated.

“Issues that are contentious like sanitary pads, those we will leave out,".

Mbadi stated that with these amendments, the government aims to collect Sh150 billion to pay teachers, fund university students, pay doctors, and finance development projects without taking loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST