Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - French runner Alice Finot has made headlines at the Paris Summer Olympics with not just her athletic prowess but also a heartwarming personal milestone.
Finot helped break the European women’s 3000m steeplechase
record and then proposed to her longtime boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno
Martínez Bargiela.
During the women's 3000m steeplechase final, four athletes
broke the nine-minute barrier for the first time ever. Finot finished in fourth
place with a time of 8:58.67, following medalists Winfred Yavi of Bahrain,
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, and Faith Cherotich of Kenya.
Following the race, Finot celebrated her achievement by
rushing to the stands and proposing to Bargiela, using an Olympic pin instead
of a traditional ring. The moment, captured by spectators, showed Finot pinning
the accessory to Bargiela’s shirt before the couple embraced and shared a kiss.
In a post-race interview, Finot revealed the special
significance behind her proposal. "I told myself that if I ran under nine
minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for
nine years, then I would propose," she said. "Since he hadn't done it
yet, I thought maybe it was up to me."
Despite finishing just shy of a medal, Finot expressed no
regrets. “It was just a tiny bit missing to get a medal, but I don’t regret
anything,” she said. “I had a blast and managed to express myself.”
Finot's proposal adds to the growing list of memorable
engagements at the Summer Games.
Olympic runner ALICE FINOT proposes to boyfriend after breaking record in steeplechase final pic.twitter.com/affDFPBfcF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 7, 2024
