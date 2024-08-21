GACHAGUA instructs his Deputy Communications Director MARTHA MIANO to be fired for reportedly praising RUTO - The DP is secretly sabotaging his boss.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Deputy Communications Director in the Office of The Deputy President, Martha Miano, has reportedly been fired for praising President William Ruto.

Martha was among Jubilee bloggers hired by Gachagua with clear instructions to attack President William Ruto.

However, she has been painting Ruto in good light through her social media posts, going against Gachagua’s orders.

Gachagua allegedly instructed that Martha be fired.

According to a prominent UDA blogger, everyone working at the office of the Deputy President is under strict instructions not to post anything positive about Ruto.

This comes amid reports that Gachagua hired goons to infiltrate the Gen Z peaceful protests to frustrate his boss, President Ruto.









