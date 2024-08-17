AOKO OTIENO claimed that RUTO has impregnated CS SOIPAN TUYA and exposed dirty secrets of some Cabinet Secretaries - Watch the explosive video that led to her arrest.





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - Fiery blogger Aoko Otieno was arrested by DCI officers after posting a video on her X account spilling the dirt about some Cabinet Secretaries who were appointed after Ruto dissolved the Cabinet.

Aoko alleged that CS Soipan Tuya was appointed to the Defence Ministry because she is Ruto’s girlfriend and is allegedly pregnant for him.

She also attacked Duale, calling him a terrorist, and alleged that Joho is a drug trafficker.

Aoko also had no kind words for Opiyo Wandayi, Murkomen, Oparanya, and others.

Watch the explosive video.

