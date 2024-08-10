Anxiety as RAILA refuses to give up his seat in ODM amid his looming exit as he shakes up party leadership – Look!

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still the party leader of ODM.
This is after he allegedly
refused to give up the position during a party shake-up yesterday ahead of his
exit from the party to take up the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship
role.
ODM unveiled its new leadership as it navigates internal turbulence and prepares for a potential
transition of power.
In the lineup, Raila will remain
at the helm of the party, but a series of changes will see new faces stepping
into key positions.
This reshuffle comes amid
growing concerns about regional representation and party unity.
ODM has named Abdulswamad
Nassir, the Mombasa Governor, Simba Arati, the Kisii Governor, and Godfrey
Osotsi, the Vihiga Senator as the new Deputy Party Leaders.
Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga
will now serve as the party Chairperson, replacing John Mbadi.
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo will
also serve alongside Turkana South MP John Ariko as Vice Chairperson while Ruth
Odinga will take up the position of Deputy Organising Secretary.
The party also proposed Kisumu
West MP Rosa Buyu to take up the Secretary for Political Affairs position.
These appointments follow the
resignation of several ODM leaders who joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet.
