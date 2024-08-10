Anxiety as RAILA refuses to give up his seat in ODM amid his looming exit as he shakes up party leadership – Look!





Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still the party leader of ODM.

This is after he allegedly refused to give up the position during a party shake-up yesterday ahead of his exit from the party to take up the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship role.

ODM unveiled its new leadership as it navigates internal turbulence and prepares for a potential transition of power.

In the lineup, Raila will remain at the helm of the party, but a series of changes will see new faces stepping into key positions.

This reshuffle comes amid growing concerns about regional representation and party unity.

ODM has named Abdulswamad Nassir, the Mombasa Governor, Simba Arati, the Kisii Governor, and Godfrey Osotsi, the Vihiga Senator as the new Deputy Party Leaders.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga will now serve as the party Chairperson, replacing John Mbadi.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo will also serve alongside Turkana South MP John Ariko as Vice Chairperson while Ruth Odinga will take up the position of Deputy Organising Secretary.

The party also proposed Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu to take up the Secretary for Political Affairs position.

These appointments follow the resignation of several ODM leaders who joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

