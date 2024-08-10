RAILA ODINGA orders RUTO to release Gen Z protesters who were arrested during Nane Nane March with immediate effect or else…

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has demanded the immediate release of all Kenyans who were arrested during the nane nane protests on Thursday.
In
a statement, ODM said Kenyans have the right to picket and are allowed by the
constitution to present petitions to the government on what they feel is not
being done right
“As
a Party, we believe in adherence to the provisions of the Constitution by the
citizens of Kenya, the right to hold peaceful demonstrations notwithstanding
and in accordance with the provisions of the law.
“With
this background, the ODM Party is asking for the unconditional release of the
over seventy Kenyans who were arrested yesterday during the public protests in
Nairobi and other parts of the country,” read the statement in part.
The
Raila Odinga-led party noted that the majority of the protestors are held at
the Central Police Station in Nairobi.
The
opposition party also mentioned that some of the arrested protestors are
persons living with disability (PWDs).
The
Thursday demos were mostly held in the Nairobi CBD with anti-riot police
officers heavily deployed in the area to contain the protests.
Acting
Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli on Thursday evening revealed that
the police arrested 174 individuals nationwide during the protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
