RAILA ODINGA orders RUTO to release Gen Z protesters who were arrested during Nane Nane March with immediate effect or else…





Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has demanded the immediate release of all Kenyans who were arrested during the nane nane protests on Thursday.

In a statement, ODM said Kenyans have the right to picket and are allowed by the constitution to present petitions to the government on what they feel is not being done right

“As a Party, we believe in adherence to the provisions of the Constitution by the citizens of Kenya, the right to hold peaceful demonstrations notwithstanding and in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“With this background, the ODM Party is asking for the unconditional release of the over seventy Kenyans who were arrested yesterday during the public protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country,” read the statement in part.

The Raila Odinga-led party noted that the majority of the protestors are held at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

The opposition party also mentioned that some of the arrested protestors are persons living with disability (PWDs).

The Thursday demos were mostly held in the Nairobi CBD with anti-riot police officers heavily deployed in the area to contain the protests.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli on Thursday evening revealed that the police arrested 174 individuals nationwide during the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST