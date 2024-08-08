The broad-based government is a come-we-stay marriage between RAILA and RUTO which is unconstitutional – MARTHA KARUA declares





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has castigated President William Ruto’s administration for the formation of a broad-based government.

Speaking during an interview, Karua said that Ruto has violated the 2010 Constitution with the formation of the broad-based government.

She further likened the formation to a come-we-stay marriage, adding that it would lead to unconstitutionality in the conduct of the business of the National Assembly.

“This broad-based government is as broad as KK and ODM because this is where it stops, it is the KK coalition and a newfound wherever ODM, “Karua stated.

“And I am saying without entering into a formal coalition this is a come-we-stay marriage which is not allowed by the law to begin with, it is illegal, it is unconstitutional and it will lead to unconstitutionality in the conduct of the business of Parliament where a party in government continues to chair watchdog committees namely public accounts and public investment committee.”

The Narc Kenya party leader further stated that Ruto’s recent cabinet appointments have violated the design of the constitution.

