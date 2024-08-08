The broad-based government is a come-we-stay marriage between RAILA and RUTO which is unconstitutional – MARTHA KARUA declares

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has castigated President William Ruto’s administration for the formation of a broad-based government.
Speaking during an interview,
Karua said that Ruto has violated the 2010 Constitution with the formation of
the broad-based government.
She further likened the
formation to a come-we-stay marriage, adding that it would lead to
unconstitutionality in the conduct of the business of the National Assembly.
“This broad-based government is
as broad as KK and ODM because this is where it stops, it is the KK coalition
and a newfound wherever ODM, “Karua stated.
“And I am saying without
entering into a formal coalition this is a come-we-stay marriage which is not
allowed by the law to begin with, it is illegal, it is unconstitutional and it
will lead to unconstitutionality in the conduct of the business of Parliament
where a party in government continues to chair watchdog committees namely
public accounts and public investment committee.”
The Narc Kenya party leader
further stated that Ruto’s recent cabinet appointments have violated the design
of the constitution.
