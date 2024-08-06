Girlfriend inherits $1m 40 years after her ex-boyfriend forgot to remove her as his pension beneficiary







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A woman is set to get a million dollars after her ex-boyfriend of 40 years ago, forgot to remove her name as a pension beneficiary.

Jeffery Rolison in 1987 filled out a handwritten form naming Margaret Sjostedt as the sole beneficiary of his work retirement account.

Almost 40 years after their breakup, Margaret is now set to inherit Jeffrey's $1 million retirement account because Rolison never updated the form.

As of when he passed away in 2015, she was still listed as the beneficiary.

According to court documents, Jeffrey met Margaret, who now goes by Peggy, in a park.

They started dating in their early 20s and eventually moved to Sullivan County, Pennsylvania according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 1987, Jeffrey joined P&G’s profit-sharing and savings plans and filled out a beneficiary card, naming Margaret as his beneficiary.





Two years later, Peggy moved out after they broke up. She got married the following year and had two children.

Jeffrey later started a new relationship with another woman, Mary Lou Murray, with whom he lived until they separated in 2014. Jeffrey died at 59, without a spouse or children and a court has ruled Murray wasn't entitled to the money or his $66,000 home, collection of used BMWs and two cats.

After Jeffrey's death, his brothers discovered Margaret's claim to his retirement money.

His brothers have been contesting the claim in federal court against P&G, trying to prevent Margaret, now known as Margaret Losinger, from receiving the funds. His brother Brian, a mechanic, told WSJ, "We were shocked."