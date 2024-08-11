Was MUENI’s brutal murder related to her work at Cooperative Bank? - A detective reveals why her right thumb was chopped off.





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Detectives have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of Florence Mueni Mwalimu, a 34-year-old banker who was murdered and her body dumped in a maize plantation.

Mueni’s body was found a day after she was reported missing.

Her ears and right thumb were missing

Until her death, the deceased was working at the Personal Banking Department at the Cooperative Bank branch in Nakuru.

A detective involved in investigations said her thumb may have been chopped off in a bid to conduct illegal activities at the bank.

On the day she went missing, she asked for permission to go home and rush her child to hospital.

Having secured permission to go home, she packed her belongings and left.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her family got worried after she failed to return home in the evening.

They tried to reach her on the phone but it was switched off.

The family members reported the matter to the police.

Her whereabouts remained unknown until the following afternoon when a boy who was hunting birds reportedly stumbled on her lifeless body that had deep stab wounds.

“The scene was undisturbed. There were no blood stains, meaning that the killing must have taken place elsewhere.

"There are signs of a vehicle having been used to ferry the body there,” Rongai Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss Donnata Otieno said.

Her husband said she had not expressed any fears about her life.





