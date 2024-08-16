US-based African man shows sleeping 'box' where many who recently relocated pay to sleep for 8 hours







Friday, August 16, 2024 - A US-based African man has disclosed how tough it is finding accommodation in the United States of America.

He revealed that many years ago, he had to pay $80 to sleep in a "pod-like box" for 8 hours per day.

He added that the money only covers 8 hours after which the occupant must leave so that someone else who paid can occupy the box.

For the rest of the day, the person remains homeless.

He shared photos of the sleeping boxes, several of which were built into a room and closed with wooden doors.

Each box is a tiny space built that can contain just a small mattress and nothing else. The box has no fan or any of the appliances needed for a good night's sleep.



