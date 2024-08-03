Actress SARAH HYLAND's Los Angeles home burglarized







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - A frightening incident unfolded for "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland as her home was burglarized last Saturday evening while she was out of town. Law enforcement sources revealed that the break-in occurred around sunset, with suspects gaining entry by smashing a glass window.

Fortunately, Sarah was not at home during the incident, but she witnessed the intruders in real-time through her home security system. According to police reports, Hyland received an alert from her security system and, upon checking the live feed on her phone, saw two masked men leaving her house.

Police were promptly called to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the property to ensure no one was still inside. By the time officers arrived, the intruders had already fled, leaving the house empty.

At this stage, it remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen during the burglary. Hyland is expected to conduct an inventory check upon her return to determine if any items are missing. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.

Hyland joins a growing list of celebrities who have been targeted by burglars this year, including Marlon Wayans and Bhad Bhabie. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and ensure their security systems are up to date.