Robber tries to stab court officials after conviction







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - South Africa's Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has pledged to prosecute an offender who attacked two court officials following his conviction on Thursday, August 1. The incident occurred at the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court, confirmed spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.

“Preliminary reports indicate the suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab the prosecutor and stenographer immediately after the verdict was delivered," Machike stated.

The attack has prompted an investigation by the police, and the department has withheld further details pending the outcome. Senior management from the department visited the Mamelodi court, assuring that all affected staff would receive trauma counselling support.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane has called for a comprehensive security and risk assessment to identify potential gaps and prevent future occurrences.

“We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing the crime,” Simelane asserted. “It is essential our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm. Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”