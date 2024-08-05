JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK are reportedly not speaking to each other as divorce rumours continue to swirl







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Hollywood Singer/actor, Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are no longer on speaking terms, according to a new report.

Lopez' marriage to Affleck, 51, has been plagued with divorce rumors in recent months as the pair have not been seen around each other recently.

TMZ reports that the pair are no longer in contact whether it be in person or over the phone.

The pair’s rumored no contact phase is reportedly slowing down their alleged divorce proceedings.

“Also, the couple who married in July 2022 have a prenup in place and the only asset they have to share is their $68 million 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion, which they have been attempting to sell.

“Lopez, 55, and Affleck have not hired divorce lawyers, and instead are having their business managers thrash it out, TMZ concluded in their report.