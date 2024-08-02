Actor CAMERON MATHISON and wife VANESSA AREVALO split after 22 years of marriage







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - General Hospital stars Cameron and Vanessa Mathison are going their separate ways.

The former couple announced they are getting a divorce on Wednesday, July 31, just four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary.

They explained their decision in a joint statement on Instagram.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the General Hospital stars said.

"We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them,” their statement concluded.

Cameron and Vanessa wed on July 27, 2002, and welcomed son Lucas in April 2003. Three years later, their daughter Leila was born in July 2006.

The All My Children alum, 54, has recently spoken about some changes coming up in his life, including becoming an empty nester with his daughter leaving for college in the fall.

Just hours before announcing the divorce, he even took to Instagram to share what he and his two kids have been up to this summer.

"Summer photo dump," Cameron captioned it. "Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester."

Although Vanessa, 57, wasn’t featured in any of the 10 photos, which showed the trio hiking and spending time outdoors on a trip to Arizona, she left several love emojis under the post.

During an appearance on Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast in June, Cameron explained a past struggle he and Vanessa had in their marriage. When he was asked to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, the actor admitted he was worried about working with pro Edyta Śliwińska.

"I called [the casting director] and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy that you've offered me the show. I can't wait. I'm in. Just do me a favor. Put me with anybody but Edyta,'" he recalled. "Because I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time."