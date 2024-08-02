Actress MACY GRAY suffers Ozempic emergency on-air after speaking out about 'painful' side effects







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - American singer and actress, Macy Gray was rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair after her shot of Ozempic caused her to become short of breath and left her unable to walk in the latest episode of MTV's The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

She previously revealed that the weight-loss drug had left her with a painful bout of constipation.

Then, while live on-air, the 56-year-old singer was met with further complications that caused so much concern that the production rushed her to the emergency room.

Initially opening up about her symptoms, Macy explained that she was having shortness of breath and finding it hard to move around.

She said: "It's really hard to catch my breath. This sucks because I'm here all the way in Colombia and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful and I just want it to go away."

"This is not going well," she continued. "I can't even walk very much without losing my breath."

Macy was immediately checked over by the show's medic and security personnel.

"Last time I felt like this, I had to go to the hospital," she said. "I'm just tired."

After assessing Macy, the medic shared: "You are taking some medicine that can affect your pancreas. Your pancreas can't fight."

After the medic advised Macy to go to the hospital to get checked out, she was pushed into the emergency room in a wheelchair.





Chet Hanks revealed Macy's hospital trip to the rest of the celebrities at the villa.

"She went to the hospital," he said. "She hasn't been eating."

"I know why," X Factor alum Ally Brooke said. "It's the shot. That's what happens, that's literally what happened to my friends."

Speaking in her confessional, Ally continued: "I'm familiar with the Ozempic craze and I've definitely heard of the side effects that Macy is having... so I feel for her."

Macy divulged her Ozempic use in last week's episode of The Surreal Life, where she also shared her issues with side effects.

Speaking to costars Kim Zolciak and Johnny Weir about her uncomfortable ordeal, she said: "Oh boy, my stomach hurts. I've just been really constipated.

"I took Ozempic. I can't go to the bathroom, and I was up all night."

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim, 46 then said: "Ozempic does that."

"Last night it hurt," Macy shared, prompting Kim to warn, "You have to be careful, you know."





Macy added: "I go on tour after this, so I was trying to lose weight really fast."

Macy explained that she sought out Ozempic to lose some weight ahead of her tour across the country.

She said: "Quietly, I'm kind of a vain person. I've gained a lot of weight over the past couple of years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic.

"So, I thought, okay, I'm not taking it off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic.

"I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn't want to be super fat on TV, but here we are."