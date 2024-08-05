A notorious thief who has been hiring vehicles and stealing them arrested along Moi Avenue - Brags that Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah will bail him out (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A man suspected to be behind the theft of hired vehicles has been arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Dan alias Okwongo, hired a Toyota Prado and stole the vehicle’s parts.

He was arrested along Moi Avenue on Monday night after police trailed him and found him relaxing at a shoe shine stall.

According to reports, the suspect is believed to be part of a gang that hires vehicles and sneaks them into Tanzania, where the parts are removed and sold in the black market.

The smartly dressed suspect appeared composed during his arrest and even dared the victim to take photos and videos.

He reportedly bragged that Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah would bail him out.

Watch the video.

Hi Nyakundi. Please share widely. This is a thief who hired a Toyota Prado to steal parts to sell. We have arrested him on Moi Avenue tonight. He is currently at the Central Police Station. He has hired many cars which eventually disappear to Tanzania. They have stolen many cars.… pic.twitter.com/k7ghhwhg5D — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 6, 2024

