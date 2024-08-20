ABEL MUTUA’s wife, JUDY, says she cannot get another child even if offered Ksh 100 Million - She intends to raise just one child.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Veteran filmmaker Abel Mutua’s wife, Judy Nyawira, has made it clear that she has no intention of having more children.
Judy, a mother of one, made the revelations during a
question-and-answer session with her husband and firmly stated her position on
expanding their family.
Abel and Judy were discussing the possibility of having
another child in response to a hypothetical scenario Abel posed.
In a video posted on Abel’s YouTube channel, he asked Judy
if she would consider having another child if offered KSh 100 million.
“Would you have another child if KSh 100 million was on the
table?” Abel asked.
Judy said she has already made up her mind that she will not
give birth again.
“To be very honest. I
think that chapter is completely closed for me. I don’t think money can change
that,” Judy said.
When Abel upped the hypothetical offer to KSh 200 million,
Judy laughed even more, playfully questioning if he was testing her commitment.
The couple has a teenage daughter named Stephanie.
In the past, Judy Nyawira opened
up about her journey to motherhood, revealing that she became pregnant while
studying at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) over a decade ago.
During an interview with
broadcaster Oga Obinna, Judy recounted that she was in her third year of
college when she first suspected her pregnancy.
