ABEL MUTUA’s wife, JUDY, says she cannot get another child even if offered Ksh 100 Million - She intends to raise just one child.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Veteran filmmaker Abel Mutua’s wife, Judy Nyawira, has made it clear that she has no intention of having more children.

Judy, a mother of one, made the revelations during a question-and-answer session with her husband and firmly stated her position on expanding their family.

Abel and Judy were discussing the possibility of having another child in response to a hypothetical scenario Abel posed.

In a video posted on Abel’s YouTube channel, he asked Judy if she would consider having another child if offered KSh 100 million.

“Would you have another child if KSh 100 million was on the table?” Abel asked.

Judy said she has already made up her mind that she will not give birth again.

“To be very honest. I think that chapter is completely closed for me. I don’t think money can change that,” Judy said.

When Abel upped the hypothetical offer to KSh 200 million, Judy laughed even more, playfully questioning if he was testing her commitment.

The couple has a teenage daughter named Stephanie.

In the past, Judy Nyawira opened up about her journey to motherhood, revealing that she became pregnant while studying at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) over a decade ago.

During an interview with broadcaster Oga Obinna, Judy recounted that she was in her third year of college when she first suspected her pregnancy.

