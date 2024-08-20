OSCAR SUDI gifts NURU OKANGA Ksh 1.3 million to start a business and a house worth Ksh 3 million after RAILA misused him and left him broke.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has pledged to assist Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter Nuru Okanga in starting a business and securing a new home for his family.
Sudi was
hosted on Obinna’s show alongside Okanga, where he promised to provide him with
Ksh 1.3 million to venture into business and a house worth Ksh 3 million.
Of the Sh1.3
million in funding, Sh300,000 will be allocated to open a salon for his wife.
The remainder
will be invested in ventures such as a posho mill and a car wash in Okanga’s
rural home.
Sudi advised
Okanga to focus on growing one business at a time.
“No matter how clever you are, you cannot successfully launch multiple businesses simultaneously.
"You must nurture one business until it is sustainable before
moving on to another. I will provide the funds, but you need to heed my advice.
Don’t let money cloud your judgment,” Sudi said
Additionally, Sudi will purchase a three-bedroom house for Okanga’s
family under the Affordable Housing Program.
He instructed Okanga to go and look for a house of his choice and then
liaise with a lawyer.
“Go and look, then come to my office tomorrow; there is a
lawyer there who will guide you, explain the options, and help you find a house
I can buy for you, even if it takes a year to complete,’’ Sudi said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
