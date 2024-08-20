OSCAR SUDI gifts NURU OKANGA Ksh 1.3 million to start a business and a house worth Ksh 3 million after RAILA misused him and left him broke.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has pledged to assist Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter Nuru Okanga in starting a business and securing a new home for his family.

Sudi was hosted on Obinna’s show alongside Okanga, where he promised to provide him with Ksh 1.3 million to venture into business and a house worth Ksh 3 million.

Of the Sh1.3 million in funding, Sh300,000 will be allocated to open a salon for his wife.

The remainder will be invested in ventures such as a posho mill and a car wash in Okanga’s rural home.

Sudi advised Okanga to focus on growing one business at a time.

“No matter how clever you are, you cannot successfully launch multiple businesses simultaneously.

"You must nurture one business until it is sustainable before moving on to another. I will provide the funds, but you need to heed my advice. Don’t let money cloud your judgment,” Sudi said

Additionally, Sudi will purchase a three-bedroom house for Okanga’s family under the Affordable Housing Program.

He instructed Okanga to go and look for a house of his choice and then liaise with a lawyer.

“Go and look, then come to my office tomorrow; there is a lawyer there who will guide you, explain the options, and help you find a house I can buy for you, even if it takes a year to complete,’’ Sudi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.