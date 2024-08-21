81 percent of Kenyans are not happy with RUTO and RAILA ODINGA’s 'Nusu Mkate' Government – Opinion Poll

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - A new opinion poll conducted by Politrack Africa reveals that 81 percent of Kenyans are opposed to President William Ruto’s broad-based government.
Last month, Ruto formed a broad-based government by co-opting opposition leader Raila Odinga and his lieutenants.
According to the poll,
only 18.1 percent of Kenyans support Ruto and Raila Odinga's broad-based
government.
The survey used Computer Assisted Telephonic
Interviews (CATI) with a sample size of 11,861 registered voters, achieving a
95% confidence level and a ±3% margin of error.
The survey was conducted across 47 Counties
between August 10th and 15th, assessing public opinion on potential changes
with the re-organization of the Kenyan Executive in the wake of the designing
of a broad-based government.
It also sought to get the electorate's
view on the effectiveness of the broad-based alternative in service delivery
compared to the previous one.
