81 percent of Kenyans are not happy with RUTO and RAILA ODINGA’s 'Nusu Mkate' Government – Opinion Poll





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - A new opinion poll conducted by Politrack Africa reveals that 81 percent of Kenyans are opposed to President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

Last month, Ruto formed a broad-based government by co-opting opposition leader Raila Odinga and his lieutenants.

According to the poll, only 18.1 percent of Kenyans support Ruto and Raila Odinga's broad-based government.

The survey used Computer Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI) with a sample size of 11,861 registered voters, achieving a 95% confidence level and a ±3% margin of error.

The survey was conducted across 47 Counties between August 10th and 15th, assessing public opinion on potential changes with the re-organization of the Kenyan Executive in the wake of the designing of a broad-based government.

It also sought to get the electorate's view on the effectiveness of the broad-based alternative in service delivery compared to the previous one.

