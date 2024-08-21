GACHAGUA fires his social media manager MARTHA MIANO for praising President RUTO





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired his Deputy Director of Communication, Martha Miano, for reportedly writing positive stories about President William Ruto.

According to State House blogger Bianca, Miano was dismissed by Gachagua for praising President William Ruto and highlighting his impressive development record over the past two years.

“DP Riggy G will show us things! Not so long ago, he hired a section of Jubilee bloggers with clear instructions to slam President William Ruto!

"As if that's not enough, today he fired Deputy Communications Director Martha JM Miano! Her only mistake is painting President William Ruto in a good light!

"Allegedly, anyone working at the office of Deputy President is under strict instructions not to post anything good about President William Ruto,” Bianca wrote on X

In her reaction to the sacking, Miano said on Wednesday that she learned about it on social media and had not received any formal notification.

"It's unfortunate that my termination letter had to pass through social media to get to me. As of now, I have not seen or received the letter.

"But It's okay. I think that's how life is," Miano wrote on her Facebook.

