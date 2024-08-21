Son of the late University of Nairobi Professor OUMA PAMBA is homeless after his family rejected him for being an alcoholic - He studied in London (VIDEO).

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - The son of the late University of Nairobi Professor Ouma Pamba is languishing in the streets after his family rejected him for reportedly being an alcoholic.
Pamba’s son became an alcoholic while he was studying
nursing in London.
He was deported after his VISA expired and did not complete
his education.
When he returned to the country, his family rejected him.
He spends most of his time in dingy drinking joints taking
cheap liquor and begging for money from well-wishers.
He is currently homeless despite being brought up in an
upscale neighbourhood in Nairobi.
His elder brother is a prominent doctor and former CEO of
the Nairobi Hospital.
Kimberly, a former drug addict turned counselor, met him in
the streets and highlighted his plight on Tiktok.
Watch the heartbreaking video.
Son of the late University of Nairobi Professor OUMA PAMBA is homeless after his family rejected him for being an alcoholic - He studied in London pic.twitter.com/zIGPjSc6F5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 21, 2024
