You won't believe why COLLINS JUMAISA, the man accused of killing 42 women and dumping bodies at Kware in sacks, became a serial killer – Unfortunately, his wife was his first victim





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - In the past few days, the country has been gripped by the tragic development of dismembered bodies being recovered from the Kware Dumpsite in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi County.

This prompted detectives to swing into action and make a big breakthrough.

Speaking during a press conference from the security agency's headquarters on Kiambu Road, DCI Boss Mohammed revealed that detectives had arrested Collins Jomaisa who is the prime suspect in Kayole.

Detectives revealed that Jomaisa narrated to law enforcement officers why he became a serial killer.

As revealed by Amin, Jomaisa confessed that he had killed over 42 women including his wife since 2022.

He further revealed that he had been disposing of the bodies at the dumpsite and was in the process of luring yet another victim before his arrest.

The suspect explained that he was triggered into becoming a serial killer after starting a business for his wife who reportedly failed to sustain it leading to its collapse.

The type and nature of the business in question were not immediately revealed.

He added that he helped his wife to start yet another business which collapsed as well. This, according to the narration, was the last straw that set him off.

This turn of events angered Jumaisa who ended up killing his wife.

He is reported to have killed his wife and chopped her into pieces before dumping her into the same quarry.

The detectives are however investigating his claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST