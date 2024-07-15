Hio ni kelele unatuambia - A daring youth tells RUTO as he was addressing the public on the roadside in Nakuru! The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Monday, July 15, 2024 - On Monday, President William Ruto addressed the public on the roadside in Nakuru, where he continued to give false promises and went ahead to accuse the Ford Foundation of sponsoring the anti-government protests.

As Ruto was addressing the public, a daring youth shouted him down.

“Hio ni kelele unatuambia. Kesho tuko na wewe,” the young man shouted as Ruto continued with his speech.

Ruto has been facing resistance from the public for issuing empty promises.

Watch the video.

Bwana things are moving very fast. The fear is gone. pic.twitter.com/aw8rGZQ2ah — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.