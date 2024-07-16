RUTO may be planning to reappoint the sacked CSs to Cabinet – See what is happening on the ground?





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – President William Ruto is now under pressure to reappoint some of the sacked Cabinet Secretaries.

This follows serious lobbying on the ground by Ruto’s allies who have urged him to reconsider his decision to sack some CSs, saying they did a commendable job while in office.

Speaking at Keringet Market in Nakuru County, where the President was addressing a roadside rally Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui lobbied Ruto to reinstate at least four of the fired Cabinet Secretaries, citing what he described as their 'satisfactory' performance.

Tonui stated that even though most of the CSs in the now-dissolved cabinet had been underperforming, some of them, who he did not name, performed reasonably well to warrant reappointment.

The MP stated that while he sided with the President, he didn’t believe in a complete purge of the government.

“I don’t support that you do a clean sweep on the cabinet, there are some good cabinet secretaries, at least the 4 that I am defending,” he claimed.

However, the MP did not mention the names of the former CSs that he was backing for renomination.

The Kuresoi lawmaker further stated that the President’s decision caught most members of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition by surprise especially since they had held a meeting with Ruto at his office moments before.

According to Tonui, normalcy should resume in the country since most issues the Kenyan youth were advocating for had been resolved following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

Tonui went on to defend his decision to support the controversial and now-shelved Finance Bill 2024, citing that his constituents needed to realise the development they yearned for.

The Kenyan DAILY POST