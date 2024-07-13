You should have let Kenya to burn; Gen Zs revolution cannot oust you from power – OSORO blasts RUTO for letting them down





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - The National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, has accused President William Ruto of letting them down by giving in to Gen Zs' demands.

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera yesterday, Osoro criticized Ruto for withdrawing the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which proposed increased taxes on commodities, due to the Gen Z revolution.

He argued that Ruto was a coward to be threatened by the Gen Zs who could not overthrow him unless through the ballot.

The South Mugirango MP argued vehemently against those who opposed the bill, asserting that it would have broadened the tax base and reduced the need for both local and foreign borrowing.

"Ruto made a mistake in dropping the Finance Bill 2024. I maintain that I would vote in favour if the bill returns.

"Kenyans should understand that hashtags and protests won't remove Ruto; the only effective way is through the ballot," Osoro affirmed.

He also rebuked the Kenyan populace for previously approving reforms that expanded the number of positions, leading to increased expenditure on salaries.

Osoro expressed regret over President Ruto's initiation of new reforms, including ongoing restructuring within the government.

"Ruto's decision was fundamentally wrong. Not only did I vote yes, but I also rallied my colleagues as the Chief Whip of the National Assembly Majority to support it," he added.

