Rogue Daabab MP, FARAH MAALIM, kicked out of Mombasa’s Sarova Whitesands Hotel where he has been hiding for almost a week after public uproar.





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Daabab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim, has been kicked out of the prestigious Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa after renowned activist Boniface Mwangi revealed that he has been hiding there.

Jimi Kariuki, a senior manager at the lavish hotel, took to his X account and announced that they had kicked him out after a social media uproar.

“Good evening. He is no longer a guest at our hotel. We asked him to leave the hotel earlier in the day.

"We do not in any way condone his inflammatory and threatening statements against Kenyans and will not associate our brand with such a person,’’ he tweeted.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) had summoned the controversial MP to appear before the Commission to shed light on his controversial comments regarding the recent protests against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

NCIC said it is investigating utterances made by the MP in Somali language, where he said he would 'slaughter 5000 Gen Z protesters' if he were president of Kenya.

"The utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act," NCIC said.

However, he failed to appear before the commission and went to hide at the Mombasa hotel, fearing arrest.













