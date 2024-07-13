Embattled MP FARAH MAALIM chased away from a Mombasa Hotel like a stray dog over his Gen Z comments – Look! The pressure is indeed increasing





Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Embattled Dadaab MP Farah Maalim may regret wishing to kill thousands of Gen Zs over their recent revolution against President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he was thrown out of a Mombasa hotel over his comments against Gen Zs.

The management of a renowned luxury hotel in Mombasa asked Maalim who had checked in to have a good time to leave the establishment following an uproar on social media.

According to the Managing Director, the MP was no longer staying at the hotel as of Friday evening July 12.

The MD added that the hotel did not condone the remarks made by the MP who is facing investigations for hate speech.

In response to questions raised by Kenyans over hosting the MP, the hotel added that they could not associate with an individual who makes inflammatory comments.

"He is no longer a guest at our hotel. We asked him to leave the hotel earlier in the day.

"We do not in any way condone his inflammatory and threatening statements against Kenyans and will not associate our brand with such a person," read the statement in part.

Consequently, after the MD made the statements on X (formerly Twitter), the hotel also reposted the statements on their official X handle.

Maalim is currently under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) following a video that emerged on social media after the Gen Z protests.

However, the MP has distanced himself from the video claiming that it was edited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST