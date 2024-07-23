You have lost power for disregarding the Gen Zs – South Africa’s JULIUS MALEMA tells RUTO as he blasts RAILA for going to bed with the oppressor





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - South Africa's Opposition Leader Julius Malema has once again waded into the political situation in Kenya and lauded Gen Z's protests against President William Ruto's government.

In a statement, Malema called out Ruto, arguing that he was losing his grip on power by disregarding the young people.

"This dismissive attitude mirrors the arrogance of Ruto, who is rapidly losing his grip on power due to his disregard for the youth.

"Ramaphosa (South African president Cyril Ramaphosa) should take a hard lesson from this and recognize the urgent need to engage with the voices of the younger generation," read the statement in parts.

Malema, who is also the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, lauded the Gen Zs for demanding accountability from their government, saying it is the way to go.

"We congratulate the youth for their relentless struggle, which has led to the complete scrapping of the bill and the dissolution of President William Ruto's entire cabinet," Malema said in a statement.

At the same time, Malema blasted Opposition Leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to form the government with Ruto at the expense of Gen Zs.

"The EFF also notes with disdain the flimsy offer of a government of national unity with opposition forces as a response to the youth's demands for Ruto's resignation and better leadership.”

"This superficial concession is an attempt to placate the masses without addressing the core issues of corruption and misgovernance. The youth of Kenya must remain steadfast and resilient until their legitimate demands are fully met," the party's statement continued to read.

He incited the South African youth to emulate Kenyan Gen Zs and demand accountability from their government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST