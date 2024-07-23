RAILA ODINGA’s AZIMIO MP urges RUTO to deal ruthlessly with Gen Z protesters like dictator MUSEVENI





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto to restore calm in the country by dealing ruthlessly with Generation Zoomers(Ge Z) protestors.

For the past month, Gen Zs have been demonstrating and demanding the resignation of President William Ruto over bad governance and corruption.

The demos have seen over 50 people lose their lives and properties worth billions of shillings destroyed.

Speaking on Monday, Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, said Ruto should deal with Gen Z mercilessly and rescue the country from destruction.

He also advised the Head of state to borrow tactics from Uganda dictator Kaguta Museveni on how to deal with Gen Z who he termed as criminals.

“These Gen Zs are criminals and we support President Ruto in stopping these Gen Z protests because lives are being lost and property destroyed,” Waluke said.

“I saw Museveni warning the youth in Uganda. We want Ruto to be a ‘dictator’ like that to stop Gen Z criminals!,” Waluke added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST