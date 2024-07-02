My children are ‘jobless’ too! RUTO shocks the angry Gen Zs as he unveils plans to ship jobless Kenyans abroad

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has said he understands what young people in Kenya are going through, especially the jobless ones.
While speaking to the press at State House on
Sunday, Ruto reiterated his administration was working to address the rising
cases of youth unemployment in the country.
He revealed that his children were also
affected by the lack of jobs in the country since some of them are jobless.
"Youth unemployment is something we must resolve.
"You Kenyans out of school out of college including my own children
they speak to me, and they have no opportunities to work or to monetize their
talents," he stated.
According to Ruto, his children lack channels to monetize their channels or do whatever they want.
He remarked that his
children would also benefit from his efforts.
Notably, Ruto's children include; Nick Ruto,
Charlene Chelagat Ruto, Stephanie Jepchumba Ruto, June Ruto, George Ruto, and
Nadia Cherono Ruto. They have ventured into different fields including law,
communication, and international relations.
Ruto's children have kept a low profile and
away from the public eye except for his second daughter Charlene who runs her
foundation.
Recently, she was selected as Kenya's Blood
Ambassador by the Ministry of Health.
At the same time, Ruto shared the progress of
the job deal between Kenya and Germany set to offer opportunities to 250,000
Kenyans.
Besides the job deal with Germany, Ruto
revealed that his administration had also held discussions with social media
platforms such as TikTok to ensure Kenyans get value for their content.
