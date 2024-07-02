My children are ‘jobless’ too! RUTO shocks the angry Gen Zs as he unveils plans to ship jobless Kenyans abroad





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has said he understands what young people in Kenya are going through, especially the jobless ones.

While speaking to the press at State House on Sunday, Ruto reiterated his administration was working to address the rising cases of youth unemployment in the country.

He revealed that his children were also affected by the lack of jobs in the country since some of them are jobless.

"Youth unemployment is something we must resolve.

"You Kenyans out of school out of college including my own children they speak to me, and they have no opportunities to work or to monetize their talents," he stated.

According to Ruto, his children lack channels to monetize their channels or do whatever they want.

He remarked that his children would also benefit from his efforts.

Notably, Ruto's children include; Nick Ruto, Charlene Chelagat Ruto, Stephanie Jepchumba Ruto, June Ruto, George Ruto, and Nadia Cherono Ruto. They have ventured into different fields including law, communication, and international relations.

Ruto's children have kept a low profile and away from the public eye except for his second daughter Charlene who runs her foundation.

Recently, she was selected as Kenya's Blood Ambassador by the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, Ruto shared the progress of the job deal between Kenya and Germany set to offer opportunities to 250,000 Kenyans.

Besides the job deal with Germany, Ruto revealed that his administration had also held discussions with social media platforms such as TikTok to ensure Kenyans get value for their content.

The Kenyan DAILY POST