You are n@rcissistic and d£monic - Doctor tells women who call off their wedding days to the ceremony







Monday, July 08, 2024 – A popular doctor on X, @ourfaveonlinedoc says any woman who calls off her wedding days to the ceremony is a n@rcissist and a d£monic person.

The doctor shared the opinion after media gal, Ife, disclosed she called off her wedding two months to the ceremony.

He wrote;

‘If you know you never loved someone and can never really love them.

But you say yes to their proposal,

You accept their engagement ring,

You let them pay for wedding hall,

You let them pay for comedian and MC,

You let the families pick asoebi,

You let them pay for wedding gown,

Then few weeks to the wedding,

You call off the wedding to tell them you never loved them and you are marrying “for the wrong reasons”,

You are a narcissistic and demonic human being.

You can rebrand it all you want,

You can relabel it all you want,

You can cook up excuses to rationalise your evil and deliberate deception;

But the simple fundamental fact remains that if you knew you never loved someone and you let them invest that much in you only to turn on them the last minute,

You are just a narcissistic demonic human being. And the fact that you still can’t see how evil and wicked this is, only goes on to confirm that being inherently demonic is who you truly are.''



