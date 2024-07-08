You are n@rcissistic and d£monic - Doctor tells women who call off their wedding days to the ceremony

Monday, July 08, 2024 – A popular doctor on X, @ourfaveonlinedoc says any woman who calls off her wedding days to the ceremony is a n@rcissist and a d£monic person.
The doctor shared the opinion after media gal, Ife,
disclosed she called off her wedding two months to the ceremony.
He wrote;
‘If you know you never loved
someone and can never really love them.
But you say yes to their
proposal,
You accept their engagement
ring,
You let them pay for wedding
hall,
You let them pay for comedian
and MC,
You let the families pick
asoebi,
You let them pay for wedding
gown,
Then few weeks to the
wedding,
You call off the wedding to
tell them you never loved them and you are marrying “for the wrong reasons”,
You are a narcissistic and
demonic human being.
You can rebrand it all you
want,
You can relabel it all you
want,
You can cook up excuses to
rationalise your evil and deliberate deception;
But the simple fundamental
fact remains that if you knew you never loved someone and you let them invest
that much in you only to turn on them the last minute,
You are just a narcissistic demonic human being. And the fact that you still can’t see how evil and wicked this is, only goes on to confirm that being inherently demonic is who you truly are.''
