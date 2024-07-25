25-year-old man previously b3aten by his mother for marrying a single mother marries a 70-year-old grandmother







Monday, July 08, 2024 - In a surprising turn of events, a 25-year-old man from Murehwa has left his community astounded after publicly declaring his love for a 70-year-old grandmother. Despite facing backlash from his family, the couple remains steadfast in their belief that love transcends age.

According to Zimcelebs, the young man, identified as Dickson, has a history of unconventional relationships. Previously, he brought home a significantly older woman as his wife, only to be met with disapproval from his mother, who disapproved of the woman having a child. This disapproval led to physical confrontation and the eventual expulsion of both Dickson and his then-wife from the family home.

Now, Dickson has entered into a relationship with a 70-year-old woman who has seven children and numerous grandchildren. His father has vehemently opposed this new relationship, threatening to end the affair. In response, Dickson has threatened to disown his family and start a new life with his older partner.





The relationship has not only caused strife within Dickson's family but has also drawn disapproval from the woman's family, who feel embarrassed by the unconventional pairing. Her children have even resorted to attacking Dickson. The village headman intervened, advising Dickson to end the relationship, but his efforts were in vain. Instead, these confrontations have only strengthened Dickson's resolve to stay with his partner, even vowing to die for her.

Interestingly, Dickson’s stepmother has accepted the relationship, living peacefully in the same compound with the new couple. There are even reports that the 70-year-old woman might be pregnant after missing her period, though this will be confirmed with a medical checkup.

Avoiding media scrutiny, Dickson has declined to comment on his relationship. However, his partner has spoken out, expressing their mutual love and leaving their fate in the hands of God.

This unusual relationship continues to captivate and divide opinions in the community, challenging societal norms and highlighting the complexities of love across generations.