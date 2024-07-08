Media personality recounts how she ended her engagement two months to her wedding







Monday, July 08, 2024 - A media personality, Ife, has taken to social media to share the story of how she took the courage to call off her wedding two months before the occasion.

In a post shared on X, Ife said they had already paid for the hall, a comedian, a musician and a Vera Wang wedding dress when she called off her wedding.

She said she called off the engagement when she realised she was getting married for the wrong reasons.

According to her, she had just turned 30 and wanted to fit into the societal dictates that women in their 30s should be married.

She also mentioned that her then-fiance was a pathological liar and was untrustworthy.

