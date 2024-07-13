You are not done yet! RAILA tells RUTO after sacking his entire Cabinet as he issues fresh demands – You won’t believe what ODM wants





Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Hours after sending his entire Cabinet packing and subsequent sacking of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, President William Ruto is not done yet, at least not according to Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Addressing the press yesterday, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, called on Ruto to sack the Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei with immediate effect for killing innocent Gen Zs during peaceful protests.

Sifuna also urged the Head of State to take action against police officers who were allegedly involved in harming protesters.

The party further called on the government to compensate all the victims of the recent protests, including those who were killed and maimed.

According to ODM, the decision to fire nearly all cabinet secretaries was a good start but the feeling across the country is that there still exists an atmosphere of fear.

"Ruto must immediately fire the Nairobi Police commander and apprehend all Police Officers implicated in the murders of over 200 innocents," ODM stated.

"Kenyans in peaceful protests since last year. We call for a national amnesty for all persons arrested or charged in connection with protests and compensation for all victims of police brutality."

The Kenyan DAILY POST