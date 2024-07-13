You are not done yet! RAILA tells RUTO after sacking his entire Cabinet as he issues fresh demands – You won’t believe what ODM wants

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Hours after sending his entire Cabinet packing and subsequent sacking of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, President William Ruto is not done yet, at least not according to Raila Odinga’s ODM.
Addressing the press yesterday,
Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, called on Ruto to sack the
Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei with immediate effect for
killing innocent Gen Zs during peaceful protests.
Sifuna also urged the Head of
State to take action against police officers who were allegedly involved in
harming protesters.
The party further called on the
government to compensate all the victims of the recent protests, including those
who were killed and maimed.
According to ODM, the decision
to fire nearly all cabinet secretaries was a good start but the feeling across
the country is that there still exists an atmosphere of fear.
"Ruto must immediately fire
the Nairobi Police commander and apprehend all Police Officers implicated in
the murders of over 200 innocents," ODM stated.
"Kenyans in peaceful
protests since last year. We call for a national amnesty for all persons
arrested or charged in connection with protests and compensation for all
victims of police brutality."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments