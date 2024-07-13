Sack MUDAVADI and fire all PSs if you ever want to have peace with the Gen Zs or else…KHRC threatens RUTO after sacking all his CSs as it issues new demands





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has warned President William Ruto to dismiss all Principal Secretaries and revoke the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary if he wants peace with the Gen Zs.

This is after he fired his entire Cabinet due to pressure from Gen Zs.

In a statement, the Commission claimed the entire state and public service system required a thorough purge.

The commission recommended an audit of capacity and integrity across the public service and a mandatory wealth declaration process.

At the same time, the Commission termed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s office as unconstitutional, stating the CS occupied an illegal position.

According to the lobby group, Mudavadi had reached the age of 60 and that he was supposed to resign in line with Ruto's directive that anyone attaining the age of 60 and above must step down.

Ruto was also urged to take action on the recent ongoing atrocities, including lodging prosecution against some of the outgoing ministers and current security chiefs.

“Those still serving must be ousted. Efforts must be made to blacklist and lustrate those responsible for violations and abuses,” the Commission stated.

The Commission also called on the Head of State to expedite the recalling of all Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the Finance Bill 2024 and dissolve the current legislature.

Ruto was also urged to cap his new cabinet as per the Constitution and to observe the two-thirds gender rule.

"It must also include a fair number of youth and persons with disabilities, with genuine representation of Kenya's ethnic diversity," KHRC told Ruto.

"Every nominee for the new cabinet must be of impeccable integrity, as required by Article 73 of the Kenyan constitution. The vetting process must be rigorous and transparent," stated KHRC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST