We are ready to engage in dialogue with RUTO to save the country – RAILA ODINGA’s ODM declares despite opposition from Gen Zs

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party expressed its readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to save the country from the turmoil caused by Gen Z protests.
In a statement on Friday, ODM’s Central
Management Committee said they are willing to be part of talks to draft
measures that will bring lasting peace and stability to the country.
ODM said this conversation must be prioritized
ahead of any other discussions.
The party said the talks must include the
structure of the country's national governance going forward.
"We stand ready to support the country
come up with measures that can restore lasting peace and stability and address
the long-standing issues like unemployment, unending search for justice and
equality fighting corruption, negative ethnicity in our national life,
instilling a tradition of meritocracy in appointment to public office and
ending the unfair and punitive economic and taxation policies," Secretary
general Edwin Sifuna said.
The Raila Odinga-led party insisted that it
has never shied away from engaging in difficult negotiations to save the
country whenever its destiny is at stake.
ODM said the country is bigger than anyone and
they see the talks as a chance to rescue Kenya for the better.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
