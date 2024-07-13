We are ready to engage in dialogue with RUTO to save the country – RAILA ODINGA’s ODM declares despite opposition from Gen Zs





Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party expressed its readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to save the country from the turmoil caused by Gen Z protests.

In a statement on Friday, ODM’s Central Management Committee said they are willing to be part of talks to draft measures that will bring lasting peace and stability to the country.

ODM said this conversation must be prioritized ahead of any other discussions.

The party said the talks must include the structure of the country's national governance going forward.

"We stand ready to support the country come up with measures that can restore lasting peace and stability and address the long-standing issues like unemployment, unending search for justice and equality fighting corruption, negative ethnicity in our national life, instilling a tradition of meritocracy in appointment to public office and ending the unfair and punitive economic and taxation policies," Secretary general Edwin Sifuna said.

The Raila Odinga-led party insisted that it has never shied away from engaging in difficult negotiations to save the country whenever its destiny is at stake.

ODM said the country is bigger than anyone and they see the talks as a chance to rescue Kenya for the better.

The Kenyan DAILY POST