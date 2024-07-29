Woman remarries after divorcing her first husband who was arrested over wedding loans - Simps see dust (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Paleki, the former wife of exiled former SSBC news anchor, Garang John, has found love again and remarried.

The news has garnered attention on social media as the young woman marks a new chapter in her life.

News from Juba indicate that Paleki married Garang John in 2016 in a lavish wedding that was held at Freedom Hall.

The hyped wedding was attended by high-profile guests, reflecting the couple's prominence in the media landscape.

However, the marriage encountered significant challenges shortly after the pompous wedding.

Garang was arrested for failing to repay the millions he had borrowed to fund the extravagant wedding.

The financial strain and legal troubles led to the unravelling of their marriage, culminating in their divorce.

Paleki has moved on and married a man identified as Ngino Along in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, symbolizing a fresh start for Paleki.

