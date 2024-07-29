Forget about the Gen Z revolution as MP NELSON KOECH reveals how GACHAGUA forced RUTO to sack his entire Cabinet with his reckless remarks





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Belgut MP Nelson Koech has dismissed the notion that the Gen Z revolution forced President William Ruto to dismiss his entire Cabinet.

Speaking during an interview, Koech revealed that it was Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who forced Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet with his reckless shareholding remarks.

He noted that the perception that there were shareholders in the government led to Ruto dismissing his entire cabinet.

Gachagua had claimed that Kikuyu and Kalenjins should get first priority in Ruto’s government since they were the biggest shareholders by virtue of voting for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

At the time, he remarked that Rift Valley and Mt Kenya had voted for Ruto overwhelmingly and it was only fair that they receive the lion’s share of government appointments.

Koech who himself hails from Rift Valley and is a close ally to President William Ruto revealed that the shareholding statement made some Kenyans feel isolated forcing the Head of State to act.

For inclusivity, the President had to reconstitute the cabinet to give it a national outlook according to the Belgut member of parliament.

“There was this issue of shareholding where people felt like it was only one or two sections of this country that were benefiting from cabinet secretary positions,” Koech remarked.

“The president then promised he would form a broad-based government which has now included a section of members from the Orange Democratic Movement.”

Koech remarked that this was what the country needed. A cabinet that represented the face of the country.

He remarked that before the dismissal of the cabinet, there was growing discontent among opposition legislators who wondered why the regions they represented paid taxes but did not have a representative in the Cabinet which is the country’s top decision-making organ.

