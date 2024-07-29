Forget about the Gen Z revolution as MP NELSON KOECH reveals how GACHAGUA forced RUTO to sack his entire Cabinet with his reckless remarks

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Belgut MP Nelson Koech has dismissed the notion that the Gen Z revolution forced President William Ruto to dismiss his entire Cabinet.
Speaking during an interview,
Koech revealed that it was Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who forced Ruto to
dissolve his Cabinet with his reckless shareholding remarks.
He noted that the perception
that there were shareholders in the government led to Ruto dismissing his
entire cabinet.
Gachagua had claimed that Kikuyu
and Kalenjins should get first priority in Ruto’s government since they were
the biggest shareholders by virtue of voting for the Kenya Kwanza
administration.
At the time, he remarked that
Rift Valley and Mt Kenya had voted for Ruto overwhelmingly and it was only fair
that they receive the lion’s share of government appointments.
Koech who himself hails from
Rift Valley and is a close ally to President William Ruto revealed that the
shareholding statement made some Kenyans feel isolated forcing the Head of
State to act.
For inclusivity, the President
had to reconstitute the cabinet to give it a national outlook according to the
Belgut member of parliament.
“There was this issue of
shareholding where people felt like it was only one or two sections of this
country that were benefiting from cabinet secretary positions,” Koech remarked.
“The president then promised he
would form a broad-based government which has now included a section of members
from the Orange Democratic Movement.”
Koech remarked that this was
what the country needed. A cabinet that represented the face of the country.
He remarked that before the
dismissal of the cabinet, there was growing discontent among opposition
legislators who wondered why the regions they represented paid taxes but did
not have a representative in the Cabinet which is the country’s top
decision-making organ.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments