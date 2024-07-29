80% of the women then were submissive to their husbands - LADY lists reasons 'our forefathers’ marriages lasted'







Sunday, July 28, 2024 – A lady called Rita has listed the reasons, according to her, our forefathers’ marriages lasted.

The woman, in a post via X on Sunday, July 28, said one of the reasons was that 80% of the women then were pure.

"Do you know why our forefather's marriages lasted the way they did? 1. Because 80% of the women then were V******* 2. They have no carryover trauma. 3. No Revenge Spirit 4. It wasn't all about money 5. They respected their parents 6. Because they had shame and a good family background 7. Because the women were Contented 8. Men didn't pay them a monthly allowance so they could stay with them. 9. Because they respected and submitted to their husbands 10. They didn't drag, Do you know who I am, who my father is, and what degree I have."



