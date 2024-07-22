Woman buys air fryer from Amazon but is shocked by what arrived in package with her purchase (PHOTO)







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A shopper got an unpleasant surprise when she opened the air fryer she'd ordered from Amazon only to find a stowaway inside the box.

Sofia Serrano took to social media to share her bizarre find after opening her online shopping delivery at her home in Colombia to discover it came free with a massive lizard.

Posting on X, previously known as Twitter, under the handle 'sofiaserrano97', Sofia said: "We ordered an air fryer from Amazon and it arrived with a companion."

Despite reaching out to Amazon about the unexpected guest, Sofia is yet to receive a solid explanation about how the reptile got in with her order.