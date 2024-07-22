Mother and her 10-year-old son gunned down in South Africa







Monday, July 22, 2024 – A 44-year-old woman, Asanda Gantsa and her 10-year-old son Indiphile, were brutally gunned down in Amalinda, East London, South Africa.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 22, 2024.





According to the group, the mother and son were shot dead on 17 July.

It is alleged that the shooting took place in the morning near CTM.

Asanda’s lifeless body was found in the driver seat of her grey Toyota Yaris while her son was lying on the pavement next to the car on the passenger side.

Both of them had gunshot wounds to their bodies.

No arrests have been made as yet, and police are investigating two murder cases.