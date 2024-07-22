Rapper CARDI B posts receipts predicting KAMALA HARRIS' presidential nomination







Monday, July 22, 2024 – Cardi B is basking in her political prediction prowess as Kamala Harris becomes the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Following President Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse his Vice President, Cardi B recalled her June 30 live stream where she criticized the Democratic Party for allowing Biden to, in her words, "embarrass himself like the 'grandpa' he is."

The Diamond-selling rapper addressed her fans for over 10 minutes, revealing her initial reluctance to vote but expressing disappointment that Harris missed her moment to directly challenge Trump during the debate. Cardi predicted that Harris would run in the next 4-8 years, believing she had always harboured ambitions for the Oval Office, especially given concerns about Biden’s mental acuity.





It's uncertain whether Cardi’s stance on boycotting the election has changed now that Harris is leading the Democratic race, as she previously deemed both Biden and Trump as poor choices.

Cardi wasn’t alone in her sentiment. Charlamagne Tha God also criticized the Democratic Party, awarding them “Donkey of the Day” over a week ago for not pushing Harris to the forefront sooner.