WIZ KHALIFA arrested in Romania on drug possession charge after smoking cannabis onstage







Monday, July 15, 2024 - Wiz Khalifa has been arrested in Romania and charged with illegal drug possession.

According to reports from French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP), the rapper and actor, real name Cameron Thomaz, 36, was headlining the "Beach, Please!" festival in Costinesti, Romania, where authorities allegedly found cannabis in his possession in the early hours of Sunday, July 14, prosecutors said.

Cannabis is considered a "risk drug" under Romanian law, and if Khalifa is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization DIICOT said in a statement to the French outlet on Sunday, July 14. that the rapper smoked the drug onstage during his performance.

"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," DIICOT said in its statement.

A source who spoke with the outlet also alleged that Khalifa was taken in for questioning by local authorities early on Sunday along with several other people.

He was charged but released soon after.

Following his release, Wiz Khalifa shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about his arrest.

He wrote: "Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.

"They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time."





The investigation is ongoing.