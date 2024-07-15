Former head designer at Rolls-Royce, IAN CAMERON, 'stabbed to death' at his German mansion

Monday, July 15, 2024 - A former head designer at Rolls-Royce has been stabbed to death on his doorstep at his £3million mansion in Germany in a suspected robbery.
The body of vintage car expert, Ian Cameron, 74, was found
in the entrance of his home in Bavaria, on Friday evening, July, 13.
A man is said to have approached and stabbed him, according
to German news outlet Bild.
The CCTV over the garages where his high-value vehicles were
kept had the power cables cut, The Sun reported.
Police have launched a manhunt for his killer after Mr
Cameron's wife jumped over a wall to escape.
Verena Kloos managed to get to their neighbour's house and
called the police on phone.
Mr Cameron was a vintage car expert who retired from
Rolls-Royce in 2013 after 20 years at the firm, working on the design of cars
such as the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost.
Police labelled it a 'violent crime' and said the attacker
fled on foot from the house.
Search teams are reportedly using dogs and a helicopter to
track him down.
An officer told The Sun it is 'extremely rare' that a
burglar who prepares enough to disable CCTV then 'stabs and kills' a person.
The suspect is reported to be 180cm to 190cm tall, with
light trousers and a dark blue hoodie, carrying a red rucksack and
yellow-green gloves.
0 Comments