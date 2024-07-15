Former head designer at Rolls-Royce, IAN CAMERON, 'stabbed to death' at his German mansion







Monday, July 15, 2024 - A former head designer at Rolls-Royce has been stabbed to death on his doorstep at his £3million mansion in Germany in a suspected robbery.

The body of vintage car expert, Ian Cameron, 74, was found in the entrance of his home in Bavaria, on Friday evening, July, 13.

A man is said to have approached and stabbed him, according to German news outlet Bild.

The CCTV over the garages where his high-value vehicles were kept had the power cables cut, The Sun reported.

Police have launched a manhunt for his killer after Mr Cameron's wife jumped over a wall to escape.

Verena Kloos managed to get to their neighbour's house and called the police on phone.

Mr Cameron was a vintage car expert who retired from Rolls-Royce in 2013 after 20 years at the firm, working on the design of cars such as the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost.

Police labelled it a 'violent crime' and said the attacker fled on foot from the house.

Search teams are reportedly using dogs and a helicopter to track him down.

An officer told The Sun it is 'extremely rare' that a burglar who prepares enough to disable CCTV then 'stabs and kills' a person.

The suspect is reported to be 180cm to 190cm tall, with light trousers and a dark blue hoodie, carrying a red rucksack and yellow-green gloves.