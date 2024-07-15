I live in a rented house - DANGOTE







Monday, July 15, 2024 - Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said the house he stays in whenever he is in the Federal Capital Territory is not his personal property but a rented one.

While speaking at a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Sunday, July 14, Dangote said his passion for an industrialised nation is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside his home country.

He revealed that he once had a house in London, disclosing that he sold it in 1996.

“The reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria.”

“I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me.”

“I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed