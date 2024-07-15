I live in a rented house - DANGOTE

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said the house he stays in whenever he is in the Federal Capital Territory is not his personal property but a rented one.
While speaking at a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum
Refinery on Sunday, July 14, Dangote said his passion for an industrialised nation
is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside his home country.
He revealed that he once had a house in London, disclosing
that he sold it in 1996.
“The reason I don’t have a
London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on
industrialization in Nigeria.”
“I figured that if I had
those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those
places thereby causing distraction for me.”
“I am very passionate about
the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home
state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed
0 Comments