What The Media Didn’t Show You: See how RUTO was whisked away by his security team after he met a hostile crowd in Mombasa (VIDEO).





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - President William Ruto met a hostile crowd when he made a stopover to address local residents on the roadside during his just-concluded tour of Mombasa, where he launched several development projects.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Ruto is seen trying to address a crowd that turns hostile, forcing his security to whisk him away.

The residents started airing their grievances when Ruto took the microphone to speak.

“President hatuna IDs. Watu bado wanauawa” a man was heard shouting.

Sensing danger, the President’s motorcade drove off to avoid a security breach.

It is alleged that most of the people who turned up at roadside rallies during Ruto’s visit to Mombasa were hired by Former Governor Hassan Joho.





The ground is hostile for Ruto, his handlers forgot to pay the "ground" or they stole the money. #RutoMustGo

— KIPRONO (@Onorpik) July 31, 2024

